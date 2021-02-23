Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,248 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Workday by 19.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in shares of Workday by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 10,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Workday by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $269.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.75 and a 52 week high of $282.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.36 and a beta of 1.59.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.38.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 220,952 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.33, for a total transaction of $50,008,066.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 914 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.67, for a total transaction of $206,262.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 549,873 shares of company stock valued at $124,480,122 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

