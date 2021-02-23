Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Increased to $245.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.84% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WDAY. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.90.

WDAY traded down $6.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.00. 794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,151,949. Workday has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.89.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,498 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.53, for a total transaction of $1,014,433.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total value of $50,007,034.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 549,873 shares of company stock valued at $124,480,122. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 265,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,557,000 after buying an additional 10,335 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,797,000. Finally, Bradley Mark J. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

