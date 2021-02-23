Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Trading Down 47.4%

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) fell 47.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $16.47. 75,778,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 313% from the average session volume of 18,350,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.34.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WKHS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Workhorse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.74.

In other Workhorse Group news, CFO Steve Schrader sold 15,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $332,131.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Duane Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $899,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,513,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 866,241 shares of company stock worth $22,439,625 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,097,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,381,000 after acquiring an additional 883,865 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at about $99,521,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Workhorse Group by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,466,000 after purchasing an additional 633,437 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 5,302.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,012,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,500,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,685,000 after purchasing an additional 485,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group, Inc engages in designing and build performance battery-electric vehicles and aircraft. It develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems. The firm operates in two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The Automotive division operates as a original equipment manufacturer of class 3-6 commercial-grade, medium-duty truck chassis, marketed under the Workhorse brand.

