World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Director Paul H. Stebbins Sells 13,528 Shares

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $477,267.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,329.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

INT stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $36.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

INT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded World Fuel Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INT. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,959,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 1,524.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 520,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,038,000 after acquiring an additional 488,840 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 441.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 480,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 391,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 242.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 359,210 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

