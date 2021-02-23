Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WYGPY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Worley from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Worley from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Worley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

OTCMKTS:WYGPY opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. Worley has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.01.

Worley Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors. It operates through Energy and Chemical Services; Mining, Minerals, and Metal Services; Major Projects and Integrated Solutions; and Advisian segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

