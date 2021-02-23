Wownero Market Cap Tops $3.18 Million (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Wownero coin can now be bought for $0.0894 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $3.18 million and approximately $14,258.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wownero has traded up 95% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $222.45 or 0.00458145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00070328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00052932 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.33 or 0.00735945 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00031610 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00037287 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wownero

Wownero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

