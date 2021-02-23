Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Trading 0.8% Lower This Week

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $6.03 billion and approximately $430.95 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $48,823.09 or 0.99427970 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00040959 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006673 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.11 or 0.00122406 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003405 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 123,420 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

