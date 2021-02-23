Wrapped NXM Price Down 22.1% Over Last Week (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $75.70 million and approximately $24.13 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped NXM token can now be purchased for approximately $45.14 or 0.00095951 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $217.19 or 0.00461670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00067865 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00078918 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 163.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00054749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00075949 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $229.63 or 0.00488110 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 tokens. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

