WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.93

Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.93 and last traded at $46.89, with a volume of 3661 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.91.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on WSFS Financial from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.88.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

In other news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 16,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $695,054.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,854.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $57,707.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

