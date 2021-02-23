Wunong Net Technology (NYSE:WNW) Trading Down 11.2%

Shares of Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NYSE:WNW) fell 11.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.02 and last traded at $13.11. 1,472,318 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 1,472,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.76.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.32.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wunong Net Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NYSE:WNW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited, a holding company, through its subsidiary Wunong Technology (Shenzhen) Co, Ltd offers online retail of foods products in China. It primarily sells green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products. The company sells food products through its online retail store.

