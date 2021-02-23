Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Trading 7.7% Higher

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) shares traded up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $138.26 and last traded at $136.48. 7,010,504 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 3,189,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.67.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $47,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,191.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $530,385.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,481,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,573 shares of company stock worth $848,627. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5,309.2% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,211,342 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $136,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,948 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,877,067 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,227,259,000 after acquiring an additional 494,023 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,113.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 527,024 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $59,464,000 after acquiring an additional 483,594 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $50,878,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $42,849,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

