Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Trading Down 18.6%

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) shares dropped 18.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $2.01. Approximately 868,374 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,021,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xcel Brands stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) by 211.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,186 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,262 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Xcel Brands worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston Brand, the Halston Heritage, and the C Wonder brands.

