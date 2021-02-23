Xiana Mining Inc. (XIA.V) (CVE:XIA) Stock Price Up 29.4%

Xiana Mining Inc. (XIA.V) (CVE:XIA)’s stock price rose 29.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 38,798 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 13,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a market cap of C$6.33 million and a P/E ratio of -0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06.

About Xiana Mining Inc. (XIA.V) (CVE:XIA)

Xiana Mining Inc, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. The company mainly produces copper, silver, and gold concentrates. It holds 100% ownership of Minera Altos de Punitaqui, which comprises four producing copper-gold mines and covers an area of 11,838 hectares in Region IV, Chile.

