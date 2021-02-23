Xiotri Price Down 9.3% Over Last Week (XIOT)

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 23rd. During the last week, Xiotri has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. One Xiotri token can currently be bought for $361.35 or 0.00716583 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Xiotri has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $15,124.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Xiotri alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $248.29 or 0.00492381 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00069992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 111.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00081748 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.67 or 0.00501051 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00054940 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00074120 BTC.

Xiotri Token Profile

Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,418 tokens. Xiotri’s official website is xiotri.finance

Xiotri Token Trading

Xiotri can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xiotri should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xiotri using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xiotri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xiotri and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.