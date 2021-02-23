XLMedia PLC (XLM.L) (LON:XLM) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $34.96

XLMedia PLC (XLM.L) (LON:XLM) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 34.96 ($0.46) and traded as low as GBX 33 ($0.43). XLMedia PLC (XLM.L) shares last traded at GBX 34.50 ($0.45), with a volume of 991,846 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 34.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of £64.57 million and a PE ratio of -0.89.

In other XLMedia PLC (XLM.L) news, insider Iain Balchin acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £29,000 ($37,888.69).

XLMedia PLC, a performance marketing company, attracts traffic from various online channels and directs them to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 2,300 informational websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

