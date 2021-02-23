XMax Trading Down 46.6% Over Last 7 Days (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Over the last week, XMax has traded down 46.6% against the U.S. dollar. One XMax token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XMax has a market capitalization of $4.85 million and approximately $680,783.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XMax alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00053077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.39 or 0.00738951 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00031773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00037273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00057711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,231.53 or 0.04666161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XMax Token Profile

XMX is a token. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,217,425,988 tokens. The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

XMax Token Trading

XMax can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.