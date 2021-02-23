XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,922 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $14,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,665,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000.
NYSE:XPEV opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. XPeng Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $74.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.84.
XPeng Profile
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.
