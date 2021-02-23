XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,922 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $14,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,665,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

NYSE:XPEV opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. XPeng Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $74.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.84.

XPEV has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on XPeng from $34.70 to $57.71 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on XPeng in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.10 price objective on shares of XPeng in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on XPeng from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.17.

XPeng Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

