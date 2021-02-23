Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.10

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.10 and last traded at $22.01, with a volume of 57656 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.73.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Xperi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In other Xperi news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $128,239.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,002.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Xperi by 4.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 206,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,345 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Xperi by 172.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 116,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xperi by 38.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xperi during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Xperi during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xperi Company Profile (NASDAQ:XPER)

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

