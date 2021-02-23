XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $124.54

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 124.54 ($1.63) and traded as high as GBX 130 ($1.70). XPS Pensions Group shares last traded at GBX 130 ($1.70), with a volume of 36,257 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 124.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 124.52. The company has a market capitalization of £260.47 million and a PE ratio of 43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Get XPS Pensions Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2.20%.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.