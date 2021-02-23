xRhodium Price Hits $3.50 on Major Exchanges (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last week, xRhodium has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One xRhodium coin can now be bought for approximately $3.50 or 0.00006858 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. xRhodium has a market capitalization of $4.36 million and approximately $997.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002499 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00033947 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000480 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00010822 BTC.

xRhodium Coin Profile

xRhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,326,998 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,998 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

xRhodium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

