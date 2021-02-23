XTRABYTES (XBY) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $489.00

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded up 27.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. XTRABYTES has a market cap of $2.11 million and $489.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $221.82 or 0.00456830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00067049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00079379 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00013152 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007336 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00057417 BTC.

XBY uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global

XTRABYTES can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

