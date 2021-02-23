XTRABYTES (XBY) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.23 Million

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. XTRABYTES has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and $412.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XTRABYTES alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.81 or 0.00499386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00070844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00014686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00082297 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007379 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 95.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000695 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XTRABYTES (XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

XTRABYTES can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XTRABYTES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XTRABYTES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.