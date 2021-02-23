Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,799,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 344,611 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Yamana Gold worth $15,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUY stock opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. Yamana Gold Inc. has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $7.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

AUY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upgraded Yamana Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. CSFB set a $7.00 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

