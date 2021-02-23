YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $108.74

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.74 and traded as low as $107.64. YASKAWA Electric shares last traded at $107.64, with a volume of 2,982 shares trading hands.

YASKY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded YASKAWA Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 93.60 and a beta of 1.47.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. YASKAWA Electric had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $875.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that YASKAWA Electric Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YASKAWA Electric

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

