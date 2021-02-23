YEE 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.60 Million (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, YEE has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One YEE token can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YEE has a total market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00052612 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.21 or 0.00736242 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00031512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00037944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00057739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,221.16 or 0.04565168 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

About YEE

YEE is a token. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

YEE Token Trading

YEE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

