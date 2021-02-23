YENTEN Trading Up 19.4% Over Last 7 Days (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One YENTEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, YENTEN has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar. YENTEN has a total market capitalization of $76,754.49 and $452.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,574.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1,555.58 or 0.03202451 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $176.25 or 0.00362836 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $505.93 or 0.01041544 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $197.44 or 0.00406466 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $182.32 or 0.00375345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.31 or 0.00253848 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00023101 BTC.

About YENTEN

YENTEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 24,350,077 coins. YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here

