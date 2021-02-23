YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Director Roy J. Seiders Sells 390 Shares

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Director Roy J. Seiders sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $29,308.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE YETI traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.41. 1,590,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 94.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.85. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $80.89.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in YETI in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in YETI by 189.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on YETI shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of YETI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. YETI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.53.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.