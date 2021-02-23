YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Director Roy J. Seiders Sells 8,173 Shares

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Director Roy J. Seiders sold 8,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $613,710.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:YETI traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,590,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,001. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $80.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.12, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in YETI by 11.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,886 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of YETI by 26.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,728,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,989,000 after acquiring an additional 772,945 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of YETI by 83.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,206,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,699,000 after acquiring an additional 547,310 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $37,309,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $29,644,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on YETI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.53.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

