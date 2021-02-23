YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) SVP Sells $172,793.60 in Stock

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $172,793.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of YETI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $222,863.55.

Shares of YETI traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.41. 1,590,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 94.12, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.85. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $80.89.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

YETI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Monday, October 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on YETI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in YETI during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

