YF Link Hits Market Cap of $11.98 Million (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 23rd. During the last week, YF Link has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YF Link token can now be bought for about $232.66 or 0.00503544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YF Link has a market cap of $11.98 million and $638,598.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $208.68 or 0.00451634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00067793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 170.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000703 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00077236 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00054483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00075457 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $221.09 or 0.00478499 BTC.

About YF Link

YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,503 tokens. YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink . The official website for YF Link is yflink.io

Buying and Selling YF Link

