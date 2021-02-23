YIELD App (YLD) Price Tops $0.62 on Top Exchanges

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One YIELD App token can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YIELD App has a market cap of $20.16 million and approximately $3.45 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YIELD App has traded down 48.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00055466 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $348.03 or 0.00716764 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 53.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00030839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00037292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006107 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00058002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003423 BTC.

YIELD App Profile

YIELD App is a token. YIELD App’s total supply is 33,320,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,984 tokens. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com

YIELD App Token Trading

YIELD App can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YIELD App using one of the exchanges listed above.

