Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Trading Down 9.2%

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) fell 9.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $5.22. 504,034 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 395,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

Separately, TheStreet raised Yiren Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $483.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.52.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $150.64 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yiren Digital stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,832 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company provides loan facilitation services; post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services; and automated investing tool for investors to invest in loans through its marketplace, and self-directed investing tool that enables investors to select lending opportunities to approved borrowers that are posted on its marketplace.

