YOU COIN Price Down 23.4% Over Last 7 Days (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. One YOU COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. YOU COIN has a market cap of $4.98 million and $2.57 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YOU COIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00051446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $319.35 or 0.00686416 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00030859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00037976 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00057029 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,991.30 or 0.04280079 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

YOU COIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YOU COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOU COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.