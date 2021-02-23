YOUengine 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,682.00 (YOUC)

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One YOUengine token can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, YOUengine has traded 177.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. YOUengine has a market capitalization of $6.85 million and $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00051247 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.75 or 0.00719629 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00031339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00037205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00056854 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2,066.78 or 0.04301733 BTC.

YOUengine Token Profile

YOUengine is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 tokens. YOUengine’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . YOUengine’s official website is youengine.io . YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435

Buying and Selling YOUengine

YOUengine can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOUengine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOUengine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

