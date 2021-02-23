YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.77

Shares of YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.77 and traded as high as $7.19. YRC Worldwide shares last traded at $6.54, with a volume of 1,381,688 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $348.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 3.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average is $4.77.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). As a group, research analysts forecast that YRC Worldwide Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other YRC Worldwide news, insider Scott D. Ware sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 328,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:YRCW)

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, coast-to-coast air delivery, product return, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipment.

