Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Shares Down 11.5%

Shares of Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) were down 11.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.38 and last traded at $2.62. Approximately 1,012,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,402,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

A number of analysts have commented on YJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yunji from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Yunji from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34. The company has a market cap of $565.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $157.11 million during the quarter. Yunji had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Yunji Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Yunji during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Yunji during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yunji during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Yunji by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 67,700 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Yunji during the third quarter worth about $639,000. Institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Yunji Company Profile (NASDAQ:YJ)

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

