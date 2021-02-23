YUSRA Market Cap Achieves $102.09 Million (YUSRA)

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last week, YUSRA has traded down 29.1% against the dollar. YUSRA has a total market capitalization of $102.09 million and approximately $79,543.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YUSRA token can now be purchased for $2.67 or 0.00005478 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.52 or 0.00459919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00068806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00079662 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00057462 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.39 or 0.00514968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00072426 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 100.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000472 BTC.

YUSRA Profile

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,175,863 tokens. YUSRA’s official website is yusra.global

