Z-Work Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) shares shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.98 and last traded at $10.72. 130,165 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 168,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

About Z-Work Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU)

There is no company description available for Z-Work Acquisition Corp.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Z-Work Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Z-Work Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.