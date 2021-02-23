Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.81. Atlantic Union Bankshares posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 755.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%.

AUB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Shares of AUB traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.63. 15,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,463. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.84 per share, with a total value of $98,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,290.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $227,070 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,704,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,905,000 after purchasing an additional 389,059 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 710,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,403,000 after acquiring an additional 350,421 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,342,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,232,000 after acquiring an additional 292,056 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 459,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,128,000 after acquiring an additional 191,578 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 996,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,822,000 after acquiring an additional 181,473 shares during the period. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

