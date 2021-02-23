Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guess”s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Guess’ reported earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess’ will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Guess’.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.53. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $569.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Guess’ from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Shares of Guess’ stock opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Guess’ has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $27.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average is $17.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GES. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 46.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Guess’ by 19.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Guess’ by 1,442.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the third quarter worth about $988,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Guess’ by 11.3% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 78,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

