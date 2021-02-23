Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.10). Sensus Healthcare posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.58). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sensus Healthcare.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

SRTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.38.

SRTS stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.00. 87,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,062. Sensus Healthcare has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 303,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 86,139 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 82.6% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 9,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the third quarter worth $127,000. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensus Healthcare (SRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.