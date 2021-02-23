Zacks: Analysts Expect CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CohBar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.05). CohBar reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CohBar will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CohBar.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CWBR. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of CohBar in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CohBar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its position in shares of CohBar by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 39,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 10,977 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CohBar by 312.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 60,832 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CohBar by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 19,684 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of CohBar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CohBar stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.56. 37,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,811. The company has a market capitalization of $90.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 10.26. CohBar has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $4.25.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

