Zacks: Analysts Expect Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Lumen Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.68.

NYSE LUMN opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Lumen Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,880 shares in the company, valued at $570,534.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

