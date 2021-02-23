Zacks: Analysts Expect Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Lumen Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lumen Technologies.
Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE LUMN opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Lumen Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.
In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,880 shares in the company, valued at $570,534.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.
Lumen Technologies Company Profile
Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.
