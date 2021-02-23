Zacks: Analysts Expect Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) will report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Points International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.17). Points International posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 170%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Points International will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Points International.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Points International from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOM traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $15.16. The company had a trading volume of 10,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,141. Points International has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.52 million, a P/E ratio of -94.74 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. QV Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Points International by 461.8% in the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 680,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after buying an additional 559,728 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Points International during the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Points International by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

