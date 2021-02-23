Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) will report $2.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Biomerica’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.46 million. Biomerica reported sales of $1.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full year sales of $7.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.03 million to $9.89 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $20.57 million, with estimates ranging from $6.54 million to $34.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Biomerica.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 million. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 42.18% and a negative net margin of 69.82%.

BMRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Biomerica in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Biomerica from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Biomerica by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Biomerica by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Biomerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Biomerica by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Biomerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BMRA stock opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.81 million, a P/E ratio of -16.73 and a beta of -0.47. Biomerica has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $23.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.66.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biomerica (BMRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.