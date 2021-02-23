Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to Post $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fastenal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.35. Fastenal posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $46.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average is $47.25. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $51.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.29 per share, for a total transaction of $48,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,950 shares of company stock valued at $282,412. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,941,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,850,000 after buying an additional 280,180 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Fastenal by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,060,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,781,000 after purchasing an additional 25,911 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fastenal by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,068,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,659 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,847,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,524,000 after purchasing an additional 29,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 4,163,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,316,000 after purchasing an additional 29,201 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

