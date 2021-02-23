Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) will announce $20.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LiveXLive Media’s earnings. LiveXLive Media posted sales of $9.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 102.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that LiveXLive Media will report full year sales of $64.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.19 million to $64.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $96.36 million, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $102.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LiveXLive Media.

Get LiveXLive Media alerts:

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12).

Several equities research analysts have commented on LIVX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of LiveXLive Media from $6.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

In other LiveXLive Media news, CFO Michael Quartieri acquired 19,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $55,839.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,255 shares in the company, valued at $55,839.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 59,710 shares of company stock worth $164,859 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 297.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LiveXLive Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in LiveXLive Media by 110.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the last quarter. 40.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIVX stock opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. LiveXLive Media has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $5.17.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LiveXLive Media (LIVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LiveXLive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveXLive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.