Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to Announce $0.48 EPS

Analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.48. STAG Industrial posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for STAG Industrial.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. STAG Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.78.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,305,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,897,000 after purchasing an additional 16,557 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,399 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $7,631,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 25,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STAG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.74. 991,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,905. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. STAG Industrial has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.80%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAG Industrial (STAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.