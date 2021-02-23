Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to Announce $0.48 EPS

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.48. STAG Industrial posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. STAG Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.78.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,305,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,897,000 after purchasing an additional 16,557 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,399 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $7,631,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 25,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STAG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.74. 991,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,905. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. STAG Industrial has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.80%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAG Industrial (STAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.