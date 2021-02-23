Zacks: Brokerages Expect BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.86 Million

Equities research analysts expect BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) to post sales of $20.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BayCom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.80 million. BayCom posted sales of $22.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that BayCom will report full-year sales of $83.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.00 million to $84.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $84.28 million, with estimates ranging from $82.50 million to $86.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BayCom.

Get BayCom alerts:

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. BayCom had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 14.22%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BCML shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on BayCom from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded BayCom from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of BayCom by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of BayCom by 502.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BayCom by 97.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BayCom in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in BayCom by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. 58.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BayCom stock opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $184.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. BayCom has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $22.66.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BayCom (BCML)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.