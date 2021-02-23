Zanite Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ZNTEU) Shares Down 3.9%

Zanite Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZNTEU) shares were down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.72 and last traded at $13.73. Approximately 37,397 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 277,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTEU. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zanite Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Zanite Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zanite Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $263,000.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Cleveland, Ohio.

